Executive employment soars and exceeds pre-crisis levels

Great handsome opinion in terms of executive recruitment. With the recovery, companies are recruiting, massively. More than the experts imagined. This third quarter, APEC counts 127,660 executive job vacancies, i.e. 18% more than in the same period in 2020, and 8% more than in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Admittedly, not all sectors benefit in the same way, but the momentum seems solid.

Thus, the sectors that collect the most offers are there health (+ 45%), thepharmaceutical industrye (+ 39%), the distribution (+ 30%) or theimmovable (+ 27%) … On the other hand,aeronautics, the’automobile, or even l‘industry, still weakened by the crisis, see their volume of job offers decrease (-10%). Also on the decline, recruitments in media or the communication, the events and exhibitions not having returned to pre-crisis levels.

The most requested jobs are engineers – in construction, telecommunications, IT, maintenance, technical sales … But also lawyers, accountants, site managers …

Managers have confidence in the future and, this is new, want to move

Faced with these growing hiring prospects, executives have confidence in the future. They are 82% to be optimistic for the economic situation of their company, and 69% for their personal development.

Also a sign of this positive vision of the future, the majority of them are ready to move – company, post, or even territory. While French executives are often criticized for not being mobile, the majority are willing to change region. Today, for example, more than one in two executives say they are ready to change region if they lose their job. This is 8 points more than in September 2020.

“The crisis and confinements have been there, and have made executives reflect on their desires to live, to work,” notes Gilles Gateau, the general manager of Apec. Also, the first reason for mobility is to benefit from a better living environment, in front of the only fact of accessing more interesting professional opportunities, or to get closer to relatives. “

This ambition for a more pleasant environment is particularly marked among managers in the Ile-de-France region, more than 70% of whom are considering geographic mobility.

However, it is among young people under 35 that the desire to move is strongest. While in September 2020, 43% expressed it, today they are more than 62% to mention it. Among seniors, 22% of those over 55 say they are ready to change business in the coming months, compared to 17% in 2020.

Strong recruitment tensions

Employers, for their part, mainly report their recruitment difficulties. 78% of them anticipate tensions when hiring, 20 points more than a year ago.

“To attract candidates, companies are ready to make efforts, especially on salaries, notes Gilles Gateau, but the salary adjustment must also take place among candidates, especially those who leave large cities. Remuneration cannot be the same in Cahors as in Toulouse. “



Apec also recalls that 38% of executives had been increased in 2020, and that if the period of salary negotiations opens in companies, for executives, it is mainly individual upgradings.

However, it is a sign of a change in the mindset of employers: on job offers, they more often than before register the levels of remuneration offered. Whereas, in recent years, they have left themselves some room for negotiation.

However, notes the Apec, often, the only salary is not enough to make a success of a hiring. After this crisis, executives are more careful when it comes to teleworking, autonomy and management.

Seniors still struggling

However, this very positive employment dynamic does not benefit everyone in the same way. Young graduates are still experiencing integration difficulties, “There is a traffic jam due to the Covid air hole which has not yet been resolved, regrets Gilles Gateau. We have more young graduates on the market than in previous years. ”

Another cloud, the employment of seniors. When in office, 58% of those over 55 express concerns about the evolution of their remuneration, 45% about their prospects in their company. 41% of them would be ready to give up the status of executive in the event of a professional blow.

Worse still: 79% of people over 55 think it would be difficult to find a job in the event of dismissal. Unfortunately, the figures prove them right: 42% of executives registered with Pole Emploi for over a year are over 50 years old.

Read: Long-term unemployment: the dramatic impasse of seniors