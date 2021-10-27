Executives increasingly ready to move to take advantage of the improvement in employment

Posted on Oct 27, 2021, 12:47 PMUpdated Oct 27, 2021, 1:02 PM

The second quarter had already been a good surprise, the third is even more so. According to the latest data published on Wednesday by the Association for the employment of executives (Apec), job vacancies for executives have indeed returned to their pre-crisis level in the third quarter.

Traditionally, during the summer, the ads are a bit of a nose. This year was no exception, but less than usual. The number of announcements fell only 2% in the third quarter compared to the second, where, in 2019, the last year before the epidemic, they had fallen by 15%.

TPE more cautious

Note, however, marked differences between sectors. The palm of the peak goes to the health-social action sector (+ 45%!), Followed by the pharmaceutical industry (+ 39%), distribution (+ 30%) as well as real estate (+ 30%). Communication and media are the sector that has fallen the most (-14%), followed by telecoms, automotive and aeronautics (-10%).

It must be said that confidence in the outlook for activity has been strengthened, according to the Apec barometer for the fourth quarter. Very small companies are nonetheless cautious in their recruitment intentions in the next three months, mentioned by 5% of less than 10 employees against 7% in June. SMEs are barely more optimistic than before the summer, with 18% of them planning to recruit, against 17% in June.





Recruitment difficulties

The recovery in executive employment in the third quarter promises to be the case above all in large companies. The hiring intentions of employers with 250 or more employees rose 6 points in September. After remaining around 50% for a year (49% in June), the proportion of those who plan to recruit in the quarter rose to 55%.

All this augurs well for a strengthening of the recruitment difficulties which are already being felt on the executive employment market. 78% of companies anticipate this among those who plan to recruit, some 20 points more than in September 2020 or even March 2021.

What boost the confidence of executives in their company, for all those who are in employment (82% affirm it against 78% in June) but also in their own prospects for professional development (69% express it against 62% in June). June). This renewed confidence is accompanied by a desire for mobility.

A strong desire for mobility

This desire to move is particularly strong among those under 35. In September 2020, they were only 43% to express it. Then this proportion exceeded 50% in the spring to now sail around 55%. In October, the desire for mobility now affects 62% of young executives, according to Apec.

This desire for mobility is also increasing among seniors: 22% of those 55 and over claiming to consider changing companies within 12 months, against 14% last July. If more and more executives are on the move, it’s not just to change employers. The idea of ​​changing regions is also on the rise. More than half of executives are considering it in October, against 44% in September 2020. The proportion is even two-thirds among the youngest.