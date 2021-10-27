Exhibition tournament in Kooyong, Australia canceled for health reasons

Unofficial vaccination rules

The Kooyong Classic had already not been able to be held in 2021, because of the pandemic. It should have taken place from January 14 to 16, 2022, just before the Australian Open, scheduled for January 16 to 30. The rules on the vaccination of players for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season have not yet been clarified, casting doubt on the presence of several stars, including Novak Djokovic, nine times titled in Melbourne.