Exhibition tournament in Kooyong, Australia canceled for health reasons

The Kooyong exhibition tournament, a traditional preparatory stage for the Australian Open, was canceled on Tuesday due to uncertainties surrounding the health situation in Melbourne. “With the great part of uncertainty in recent months around the measures that will be in place in January, it has not been possible to ensure to offer the best possible tournament in complete safety”, Tournament director Adam Cossar said in a statement.
Unofficial vaccination rules
The Kooyong Classic had already not been able to be held in 2021, because of the pandemic. It should have taken place from January 14 to 16, 2022, just before the Australian Open, scheduled for January 16 to 30. The rules on the vaccination of players for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season have not yet been clarified, casting doubt on the presence of several stars, including Novak Djokovic, nine times titled in Melbourne.
According to an email from the Women’s Tour (WTA) revealed by the New York Times, unvaccinated players could participate with a 14-day quarantine and regular testing. A protocol that except surprise should also apply to players, even if the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, said he wanted all participants to have a complete vaccination schedule.