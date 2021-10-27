More

    Fabio Quartararo will not wear number 1 in 2022

    Assured of the 2021 title since the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, Fabio Quartararo has already chosen the number he will wear next season. The Frenchman decided to keep the # 20 he wore even before his debut in the World Championship categories, giving up on giving it up for the # 1.

    “It’s not worth the shot”Quartararo told Daily Sport on Infosport +. “I really want to keep it simple. I’m far from being number one today. There are a lot of people. For me, the example is Valentino Rossi: he has won nine times and he has never picked number 1. I think that’s cool for the audience, because it’s been years since nobody had this number. But number 20 is the number I started with, and I will end my career with it. “

    In the moments following the arrival in Misano, Quartararo symbolically received a golden helmet and the number 1 was added to his machine. He did not know anything about the course of this ceremony: “I didn’t know about the celebration. I knew full well that a helmet and a celebration were in the works, but of course, since I’m quite superstitious, I preferred not to worry about anything. I had quite a few people at the time to organize this celebration. Really, this is one thing that will be etched in my head for life. “

    The # 1 is rare on the MotoGP grids

    Since the start of the MotoGP era, very few World Champions have chosen to display the number 1 on the bike. After having maintained the mystery for a long time last winter, Joan Mir preferred to keep his # 36, integrating the number assigned to the Champion in the logo with his name, to form “M1r”. Rossi also used a roundabout way of putting the number 1 on his shoulder in the years following his titles.


    The last rider to ride with the number 1 in MotoGP was Casey Stoner during the 2012 season. Nicky Hayden and Jorge Lorenzo also decided to use it, although the Mallorcan only did so after his first coronation. , the year 2011 ended badly for him. In Japan, the All-Japan Superbike Championship ended the debate by banning personalized numbers to allow the public to better identify the leaders in the category.

