Facebook’s response to the flood of anti-vaccine messages was poorly targeted

InvestigationFacebook Files | According to internal documents, the social network quickly reacted against the anti-vaccination messages. But the tools put in place were not enough to stem the many problematic messages.

March 2021: The team responsible for combating medical disinformation on Facebook has a nasty surprise. A message in English stating that “All Covid vaccines are experimental” and that people vaccinated “Are part of the experience” has been seen more than 3 million times and shared more than 50,000 times, when it should have been deleted, in accordance with the rules of moderation of the social network. Investigation made, the reason for this moderation error is clear: due to a bug, Facebook’s automatic tool believed that the message was written in Romanian, and misunderstood it.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Facebook Files: the weaknesses of moderation in dozens of languages ​​outside the United States

Beyond the anecdote – the mistakes made by Facebook’s automatic detection algorithms are common on all subjects – the pandemic has severely tested the platform’s moderation capacities, and forced it to adapt your way of dealing with many problems. This is one of the main lessons that can be learned, from reading many anonymized internal Facebook documents, recovered by his ex-employee Frances Haugen and transmitted to several media, including The world, by an American parliamentary source.

The “Facebook Files”, a dive into the workings of the “likes” machine The “Facebook Files” are several hundred internal Facebook documents copied by Frances Haugen, a specialist in algorithms, when she was an employee of the social network. They were provided to the US regulator and Congress, then transmitted by a US parliamentary source to several media, redacted from the personal information of Facebook employees. In Europe, these media are, besides The world, the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, the WDR and NDR television channels, the Tamedia Group, Knack, Berlingske and OCCRP.

They show that Facebook is devoting more resources to limiting its damaging effects in the West, to the detriment of the rest of the world. They attest that these effects are known internally but the warning signs are not always taken into account. Finally, they prove that Facebook’s algorithms have become so complex that they sometimes seem to escape their own authors.

The various documents devoted to medical disinformation, vaccine hesitation, or more generally to the impacts of Covid-19 on the social network, show that the pandemic seems to have brought out both the worst and the best of Facebook. On the tails, the platform very quickly identified the dangers associated with false information on the coronavirus or vaccination, and quickly put in place suitable tools; On the other hand, these tools have also shown their limits, and have not been enough to stem the flow of problematic messages, in part due to questionable choices.

Coincidence or sense of anticipation, a Facebook engineer had, at the very end of 2019, designed a new tool for detecting anti-vaccination messages or offering “Miracle cures”. And from March 2020, while in Europe as in the United States the containment measures are being put in place, the social network has a “Classifier”, an artificial intelligence program capable of recognizing certain types of content, to detect and classify messages on Covid-19, with a very good rate of efficiency.

Developed very quickly, the program however only works for messages published in English. At the end of March, an emergency procedure, a little artisanal in the opinion of its designers, makes it possible to adapt it to ten additional languages, but with lower performance. In view of the health situation, it is always better than nothing, estimates a document summarizing the evolution of the software, which notes that the detection rate is “Good to very good” for English, German or Spanish, but “Less than ideal” for French, Arabic or Russian. Over the weeks, and with better ” coaching “ of the tool, these figures will go up until reaching, for French, a rate of over 90%.

You have 64.62% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.