Faced with changes in the family, the Defender of Rights recommends the grooming of funeral law

A grooming of the funeral law, for the moment “old and fragmentary”, is necessary in order to adapt to societal changes, recommends the Defender of rights Claire Hédon

The increase in divorces, the establishment of the civil solidarity pact (Pacs) in 1999, homosexual marriage in 2013 or even the opening of medically assisted procreation to female couples lead to “hitherto unheard of situations” .

These sociological and legal developments come up against a funeral law “imbued with the Napoleonic conception of family relations, vertical and tied to blood ties”, underlines the report entitled “Rights engraved in marble? The deceased and his relatives face the public funeral service ”.

Ten years after a first report devoted to funeral legislation, the Defender of Rights emphasizes the respect by the public funeral service of the wishes of the deceased and the rights of their relatives.





“Stranger to the family”

To illustrate the problems of burial of relatives in so-called “family” concessions, the report mentions the difficulties encountered by Geneviève, the daughter of a couple twice married and twice divorced, to bury the urn containing the ashes of her family. father in his mother’s concession.

The notion of “stranger to the family” limits the possibilities for step-parents in a blended family, distant cousins, partner of a cohabiting couple who have neither concluded a PACS nor a marriage.

The Defender of Rights therefore recommends “an overhaul of funeral regulations integrating new forms of parenthood and family composition”.

Dignity and information

It also invites the municipalities to better inform families about the type of concessions, their duration or status. It also recommends “clarifying” the modalities of burial of the indigent “in order to ensure a dignified funeral for all”.

Between 2011 and 2021, the Defender of Rights handled more than 200 cases relating to funeral rights, with a doubling of the number of cases handled each year since 2014. But no effect of the health crisis linked to Covid-19 has been noted. .