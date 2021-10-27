Faced with climate change, African farmers will have to rethink their cultures

A maize farmer in Kitui County, Kenya, in March 2021. MONICAH MWANGI / REUTERS

Small farmers around the world will have to invest and rethink their crops in the face of climate change by abandoning maize, which is greedy in water, underlines, Wednesday, October 27, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in a zoom on eight African countries .

Several “Staple crops in eight African countries could decline by up to 80% by 2050 in some regions if temperatures continue to rise due to climate change”, warns this specialized agency of the United Nations. “This could have dire consequences for poverty and food security, unless urgent funds are released to help vulnerable farmers adapt their crops and methods.”, adds IFAD.

A few days before the opening of COP 26 in Scotland, the organization is pleading for a significant increase in investments intended to finance adaptation to climate change in developing countries.





“Adaptation is vital”

IFAD has funded the realization by the University of Cape Town (South Africa) of eight climate risk analyzes in as many African countries (Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe). These eight states are “Very different: without access to the sea, coastal, mountainous or semi-arid”, but the outlook is “Dark” for all, it is stressed. Between 2040 and 2069, temperatures are expected to rise by 2 ° C or more, up to 2.6 ° C in some places. At the same time, precipitation will become rarer and more erratic, “With floods threatening crops and soil stability”.

In this context, “Adaptation is vital”. Crops will fare better, such as cassava, groundnuts, beans, sorghum and millet, the report said. “Planting alternative crops is not, however, a quick solution”, especially since households practicing subsistence farming often have “Strong preferences” as for the plants they cultivate and which enter directly into their diet. As for corn, it is better to favor varieties with early maturation to limit the risk of crop loss.

All these changes imply significant investments in techniques, seeds and training, it is noted. The report recalls that having tools to transform crops, for example into cassava flour or chips, has the advantage of preventing crops from spoiling, while potentially increasing farmers’ income.

