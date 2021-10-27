Falcao and Rayo Vallecano watch Barça / Liga / J11 ​​/ Rayo Vallecano-FC Barcelona (1-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goal: Falcao (30e) for the Franjirrojos

A ray of sunshine.

The matches follow and are similar for Ronald Koeman. Standing in his technical zone, the coach cannot get Barça out of the negative spiral. Completely blocked by the pressing imposed by the Franjirrojos, his team suffers. At the 20e minute, Radamel Falcao attempted a back-to-goal sequence that spun for a corner. Free warning followed by the penalty, ten minutes later. In midfield, Óscar Trejo recovered the ball in the legs of Sergio Busquets before slipping to Falcao. An inside hook to clear Pique and a strike from the left to bring the ball into the cages using the post (1-0, 30e).

A goal that was enough forEl Tigre and his brigade prevail. Still, Barca have had some serious opportunities. Sergiño Dest fails to transform a superb cross from Memphis Depay (36e), before the Dutchman missed a penalty he himself had obtained (72e). Special mention for goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski who did not hesitate to trashtalker Memphis close enough not to respect social distancing while he was placing his ball. For his first tenure, Sergio Agüero also crossed paths with the great Macedonian (16e, 60e, 82e). Fifth game in a row without a win away from home for Barça, which vegetated in ninth position: the cat was eyeing.





Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Dimitrievski – Balliu, Saveljićh, Catena, F. García – Valentín (M. Suárez, 90e+2), Comesaña (U. Lopez, 63e) – Palazón, Trejo (Nteka, 76e), A. García – Falcao (Ciss, 76e). Coach: Andoni Iraola.

FC Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen – Roberto (Demir, 61e), Piqué, E. García, Alba – González (L. De Jong, 84e), Busquets – Dest, Coutinho (Gavi, 74e), Memphis – Agüero. Coach: Ronald Koeman.