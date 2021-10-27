Far Cry 6: Anton Castillo warns you by email if you do not play enough | Xbox one

Released almost three weeks ago, Far Cry 6 continues to make its way into the world of marketing. If you bought the title but didn’t like it, we recommend that you go to your mailbox. This could contain a message from Anton Castillo, the main protagonist of this opus.

Usual communication, but different

Brendan Sinclair, the editor of GamesIndustry.biz, shared the news. He would have received a very disturbing message on his mailbox from Anton Castillo. If Ubisoft already used to remind the player of his progress so that it continues, the publisher seems to go a little further this time. In the mail, the dictator taunts you and thanks you for giving him the way to Yara, the main region of the title. A sly message that prompts you to take back control of your game.

Here are pictures taken straight from Brendan’s mailbox.

Hola, Rojas. I wanted to thank you for leaving the way entirely clear to Yara. Don’t take it personally and know that Yara is in good hands.



A gateway to possible drifts?

We are not in the harassment, far from it, but it is clear that going to provoke the player in his weak progress is not an innocuous thing. Like the advertisements of the 2000s, the publisher provokes the player to take him into his game. This time around, the message is more personal and although it is not serious in practice, this incisive method of communication may raise several questions.

This message is perhaps only a simple test for the editor who would like to see the appetite of his community towards this kind of invitation. But some players are wondering. If Ubisoft wishes to continue in this process, what could be the next step? Increased in-game surveillance and SMS notifications asking us to continue our game?

You got it, Ubisoft therefore intends to prick you to make you relaunch Far Cry 6 when you do not play enough, as the company has done in the past.

Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 6, 2021.