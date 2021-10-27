Far Cry 6: how to unlock and use Chorizo ​​and all the other Amigos in Ubisoft FPS?

Far Cry 6 is packed with missions, tools, secrets and places to explore as you adventure on Yara Island. One of its secrets are the Amigos, precious pets in combat. We tell you how to unlock each of them in Ubisoft’s game.

Summary How to unlock Amigos in Far Cry 6? Guapo Chorizo Chicharron Boom boom Oluso K-9000 Champagne



Far Cry 6 leaves you since October 7 last roam the lands of the fictional tropical island of Yara. Located in South America, the new game from the famous franchise ofUbisoft puts you in the shoes of Dani Rojas, member of the local guerrilla fighting against the authoritarian regime of the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo. The latter is already preparing his son to take over.

Open-world FPS gives you a lot of freedom in your approach. Exploration, combat, tools at your disposal, you are able to live your adventure in Far Cry 6 according to your sensibilities and player preferences. One of the many bet options available to you in the game are the Amigos and we explain below how to unlock them :

In Far Cry 6, the Amigos are the pets you can find during your wanderings on Yara Island. Each Amigo has one passive ability and three active ones that will require you to do certain actions to be unlocked. They differ between each companion, remember to take a look. You can give them different orders like move, attack a target or withdraw. There are at least two types of Amigos, the combat ones and the stealth ones..

Guapo

Your path will inevitably cross that of this charming alligator. At the start of Far Cry 6, you will complete a Mandatory Mission on Isla Santuario where you will meet Guapo and Juan. At the end of this mission, you will unlock Guapo as Amigo. Guapo passively regains health to continue fighting and resurrects when defeated in combat.

Chorizo

After making contact with the Monteros at the farm Montero, you will find the little one Chorizo next to his dog kennel, looking for help and love. You will then need to find alligator meat to gain his trust. Chorizo ​​can use his irresistible charm to distract your enemies before attacking them by surprise. It also has a “Saint-Hubert” capacity which allows it to sniff and mark nearby manufacturing materials. His other ability “Sharp Senses” allows him to unearth new resources.

Chicharron

To find Chicharron, meet at the Alvarez Farm on the Costa Vacia to talk to Reinaldo. Follow and complete his quest to get Chicharron. He will fight by your side throughout your game. Chicharron is a very offensive Amigo able to inflict a lot of damage but also to avoid it.





Boom boom

Boom boom is a barely camouflaged reference to your companion Boomer from Far Cry 5. Here, unlocking Boom Boom in Far Cry 6 happens naturally during the main missions of the game. You will get it during the quest Arms race given by Juan Cortez, in Balaceras in the Valle de Oro. With his skills, Boom Boom can mark the position of enemy troops and animals but also take more damage.

Oluso

Oluso is the Amigo perfectly combining discretion and combat, but it is also quite complicated to obtain. You will need to complete the Blessings of Triada quest, by going to the Cave of the Oluwas in Isla Santuario. Read the note on the ground then find the three treasures indicated on the map. Oluso is able to silently kill enemies but also of easily conceal bodies.

K-9000

K-9000 is one of the few Amigos that you cannot unlock during your adventure. To unlock the cyber dog, you must purchase the Blood Dragon DLC present in Far Cry 3. K-9000 allows you to mark the turrets, surveillance cameras or even the detent wires of enemy camps. In addition, he can mark enemies for more damage and can also self-destruct when their health drops to zero.

Champagne

Like K-900 above, Champagne can only be unlocked via the Vice Pack DLC included in the Ultimate Edition of Far Cry 6. He looks like Oluso thanks to his stealth but on top of that he can collect pesos from the bodies of enemies he has just killed.

