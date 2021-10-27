Far Cry 6: Ubisoft sends emails to players who haven’t completed the game, community divided

Far Cry 6 has now been released in the market for a few weeks and still continues to be talked about today: players receive an email from a certain El Presidente who does not hesitate… to make fun of it nicely.

Released at the beginning of October, Far Cry 6 takes up the well-known formula of the saga: a very large open world to explore and a whole dictatorship to eliminate, that of Anton Castillo, the great villain played by Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring in Breaking Bad). An iconic figure that Ubisoft happily uses, especially for a new marketing method that is currently talking about it.

“It was fun to see you fail”

Recently, many players who have stopped playing Far Cry 6 or who have not yet completed the adventure noticed … that they received emails from Ubisoft: in these, we can see a message from the famous Anton Castillo, who is amused by their abandonment. “It was fun to see you fail” Where “Surely you can do better than that”, such are the sentences which come to titillate the people in question with, obviously, a precise goal: to encourage them to resume their game.

Far Cry 6 with a season pass of a whole system of microtransactions, we imagine that the interest is to extend the attendance of the game to increase in-game purchases: a method all in all logical for Ubisoft, whose goal is of course to maximize its results.

Amused players … others not so much

Then, the community realized that emails were still being sent to those who had not quit their game: in this specific case, the people concerned receive a statistic on their progress, such as the number of kills or control points captured. Instead of adopting a mocking tone, “El Presidente” here employs a style that is either threatening or almost admiring.





The players, them, seem rather divided: some appreciate this kind of initiative, rather fun and original, others would have preferred not to be contacted at all and especially not to be encouraged to play again. On your side, do you have an opinion on the question?

This tweet just pathetic. You are crying over an email and you generate more hate around the game and the players. This so simple thing and you woke warriors just made a huge thing about this funny stuff. You always abused and butthurt on everything. This is abnormal. Get a life. – 🌌takirulZ🌌 (@takirulZ) October 27, 2021

