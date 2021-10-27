More

    FC Barcelona, ​​OM – Mercato: very good news for Coutinho!

    No upcoming bonus for Coutinho’s transfer? While Philippe Coutinho reached the mark of 99 games played with FC Barcelona, ​​a rumor stated that a clause would exist between Liverpool and FC Barcelona for a bonus of 20 million additional euros to be paid from 100 games played.

    A rumor denied by the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo which reports that “current executive sources as well as the previous board of directors (under former president Bartomeu) have denied this information. The English media also consulted the Anfield club, which confirmed the absence of this bonus ”. Good news for the Catalan club, still in economic difficulties, but potentially for clubs interested in the Brazilian attacking midfielder who may have to pay less money to secure their services. OM were particularly interested this summer.

    Ronald Koeman can for his part use his player without constraint even if he has been disappointing since his arrival in Barcelona, ​​he who is still the most expensive transfer in the history of FC Barcelona with a transfer estimated at 160 million euros in 2018 .

    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

