FIAC: The works and exhibitions to see outdoors in Paris at the moment!

While the International Contemporary Art Fair in Paris has just ended this Sunday, October 24, the FIAC Hors les Murs program allows you to continue admiring works of contemporary art in the streets of the capital!

After a long-awaited 47th edition held in the ephemeral Grand Palais last week, the FIAC has not finished offering moments of reflection and culture to Parisians. With its Hors les Murs program, which installs dozens of contemporary works in the open air, the International Contemporary Art Fair is redesigning the landscape of Paris! On Place Vendôme, in the heart of the Jardin des Tuileries, in the courtyard of the Monnaie de Paris… Enough to fill up on culture during your walks this fall.

Our favorite works to see outdoors right now

Flying dragon, Alexander Calder, Place Vendôme

9 meters high, 17 meters long and 6 meters wide, the sculpture Flying dragon by artist Alexander Calder is monumental. Produced in 1975, the contemporary dragon lands in Paris as part of the FIAC Hors les Murs, and under the leadership of the contemporary American art collector Larry Gagosian, who is celebrating the opening of his third Parisian gallery a stone’s throw from Place Vendôme. To see for free until January 2, 2022! Also discover our dedicated article here!





The Narcissus Theorem, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Petit Palais

Until January 2, 2022, the French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel takes up residence in the Petit Palais in a massive exhibition of more than 70 works. His metal and glass creations are highlighted in their largest exhibition in Paris since 2011, around the theme The Narcissus Theorem. On the program, a river of blue bricks on the steps of the entrance to the Petit Palais, sculptures under the arches of the garden, glass beads on display in the museum’s galleries… A cultural event not to be missed!

Tirelessly, collective Poush, Monnaie de Paris

In the magnificent courtyard of the Monnaie de Paris, the artist collective Poush presents its young shoots with an exhibition lasting two weeks, until October 31. Desired as a presentation of art that evolves over time, the works put in place by the 4 artists of the collective were made with a variety of materials and objects, to create works that will never be alike. to the other. An outdoor contemporary art experience to admire and observe carefully!

Cover photo: © Herve Chatel / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP.