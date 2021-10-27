Fiat will relaunch the Ulysses

After more than ten years of absence, the Fiat Ulysse is back. The new generation will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. However, it will have a sacred air of déjà vu. This new Ulysses will indeed be derived from family vehicles born from the cooperation between PSA and Toyota.

It will therefore be the fifth model on the same basis, after the Citroën SpaceTourer, the Peugeot Traveler, the Toyota ProAce Verso and the Opel Zafira Life! The first photo shows that the Fiat will take over the look of the Citroën, with just a different grille.





And that’s not all: Fiat will also relaunch the Scudo, which will be the utility version. It’s a bit of a homecoming, since the previous Scudo, discontinued in 2016, was the result of cooperation between PSA and Fiat in the utility market. The two parties had separated for the rest of their models. PSA then found Toyota as a new partner and Fiat turned to Renault to offer the Talento, a rebadged Trafic. A partnership that came to an end with the merger of PSA and Fiat, now united in the Stellantis group.

The new Ulysses and Scudo will therefore be produced with the rest of the troop, in France, near Valenciennes. Like the other vehicles, the Fiat will be offered with a 100% electric version. Several lengths and configurations will be on the menu. The Ulysses will exist in combinations of 6 to 9 seats.