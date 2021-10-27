Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Cloud’s sword exists and it allows the game to be played!

More

    Released last year and featuring an improved version and DLC last June, Final Fantasy VII Remake is still in the news thanks to its community. Today we are going to talk about a player well known for imagining new ways to browse his games.

    You may have heard of SuperLouis 64, a modder well known for playing Demon’s Souls Remake on the Dance Dance Revolution dance floor or Final Fantasy XIV using the devices that came with Ring Fit Adventure. Well know that he did it again, this time looking at the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The latter has indeed used a reproduction of Cloud’s sword by grafting various movement recognition accessories. It was on Twitter that he showed the result of his work, even if he indicated that he still had to correct a few bugs before moving on to the next phase. Still, he seems very proud of what he has achieved, indicating that the “him” child would be extremely proud!

    My Buster Sword for Final Fantasy VII Remake comes to life. I finished doing some motion detection tests before embarking on making this (controller), and my current code is almost perfect (…).

    As you can see, the set is working pretty much fine and the guard seems particularly well recognized. This way of playing obviously remains impractical, but we must salute the ingenuity of the creator, who visibly fulfills a childhood dream!

    About Final Fantasy VII Remake

