    Game news Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: The arrival of the 5th episode dated by Square Enix

    Announced in June, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is a compilation of the first six games of the license, and whose graphics have been completely redesigned in pixel-art. Almost two months after the release of the 4th episode, Square Enix announces the arrival of the 5th.

    The new Final Fantasy V remaster, part of the Pixel Remaster collection, will therefore arrive very soon on PC, Android and iOS, since the release date has been set by Square Enix until November 10, 2021. The suggested price for this game is € 17.99, but players who purchase the game before November 30 can save 20% and pay only € 14.99. For their part, players who have pre-ordered Final Fantasy V within Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will receive as a bonus 3 songs and two wallpapers unpublished. Also note that it is possible to buy the complete collection for € 74.82.


    Initially released in 1992 on Super Famicom (our Super NES) in Japan, Final Fantasy V begins with the disappearance of the King of Tycoon, who went to protect the sacred crystals maintaining the balance of the world. It was then that a young man named Bartz sees a meteorite crashing not far from him. In the company of his chocobo, he goes to investigate this event, which allows him to meet Lenna, then Garulf. Together, they will unknowingly embark on an epic adventure, on which the fate of the world will depend. As for the other games in the collection, Final Fantasy V will offer revisited graphics, rearranged soundtrack, various gameplay improvements, as well as a detailed bestiary, illustrations and a music player.

    About Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

    MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

