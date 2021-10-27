find out who will take her place alongside Julia Vignali

On August 23, 2021, viewers of France 2 were able to discover a new version of Télématin. With Julia Vignali and Thomas Sotto at the helm, the show has had a makeover. New decor and new columnists, the program made the courageous bet to renew itself after a period full of internal turmoil and cascading resignations. “We are going to do the same as Laurent Bignolas“, affirmed Thomas Sotto in Le Parisien, a few days before the starting signal. The journalist relies particularly on the pair he forms with Julia Vignali, former presenter of the Best pastry chef on M6.”We are two, we are a couple. And when you live as a couple, you pay attention to each other.“, affirmed the former conductor of the morning of Europe 1. For its part, the companion of Kad Merad added:”If one can be tired, the other is there! There is a particular team spirit in the morning.“Well she was not saying so well. Because in the days to come, the pretty brunette with the bright smile will have to do without her sidekick.





Thomas Sotto back to the 8 p.m. presentation

Wednesday October 27, Julia Vignali and Thomas Sotto received Amel Bent, who came to present her new album, entitled “Vivante”. When thanking the singer and announcing her next concert dates, the host handed over to her colleague who indicated that he would be absent the next day. “And you will be with Damien Thévenot tomorrow“, launched the journalist addressing his partner.”Exactly because you are going to do the 8pm“, replied Julia Vignali.”Yes, I take the 8 p.m. for this weekend“, confirms Thomas Sotto.

If Julia Vignali loses her colleague for the show of October 28, she will not really be lost alongside Damien Thévenot since the latter already officiates in the show but usually at the end of the week. Indeed, the journalist forms with Maya Lauqué the duo of presenters who log from Friday to Sunday.

