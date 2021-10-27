Five stewards were dismissed after the intrusion of a spectator on the lawn during OM-PSG

The first penalties fell after the cavalcade of the intruder from the Vélodrome behind Lionel Messi, Sunday evening, in the second half, during the OM-PSG Classic (0-0). According to our information, five stewards of the security company providing OM, who were in the area from which the young man left to enter the playing area, were dismissed, following this incident. .
“They will no longer intervene in matches, they have been taken out of the OM system and dismissed by their company”, the Olympian club confirmed to us on Wednesday evening. The intruder of the Velodrome, who said to be a minor and from Algeria, but without having identity documents or a fixed address, was able to approach the Argentine star, of whom he said he was a fan during his custody. But with a banana slung over your shoulder.
According to OM, this spectator had a ticket for the match
“She was searched and there was nothing but small papers inside”, assures a source. Regarding his entry into the stadium, OM advance that the impetuous spectator was the holder of a ticket. “He necessarily went to pre-filtering or everything went well, we continue at the club. He also had a pat-down by the police. “ Left free at the end of his custody, the arrested was served with a reminder to the law by the prosecutor.