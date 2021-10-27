Five stewards were dismissed after the intrusion of a spectator on the lawn during OM-PSG

“They will no longer intervene in matches, they have been taken out of the OM system and dismissed by their company”, the Olympian club confirmed to us on Wednesday evening. The intruder of the Velodrome, who said to be a minor and from Algeria, but without having identity documents or a fixed address, was able to approach the Argentine star, of whom he said he was a fan during his custody. But with a banana slung over your shoulder.



