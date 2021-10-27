Floki Inu floods London with ads as Shiba Inu overtakes Dogecoin

Floki Inu (FLOKI), a memecoin named after Elon Musk’s dog Shiba Inu, launched an advertising campaign in London, flooding the city’s public transport with advertisements. At the same time, the shiba inu (SHIB) is now in the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

To attract new users to the Floki Inu community, advertisements using the play’s slogan, “ Missed Doge? Get Floki“, Quickly spread to metro stations, trains and buses in the city, according to the Financial Times.

The creators of the project claim that the piece ” is inspired by the Shiba Inu of #Doge Elon Musk’s father “And that they” are currently working on three flagship utility projects: an NFT gaming metaverse known as Valhalla, an NFT and commodity marketplace known as FlokiPlaces, and a content / education platform known as Floki Inuversity. “.





The room ” has both an ERC 20 token and a BEP20 token. It can be purchased on Uniswap DEX and PancakeSwap“, According to the creators.

Floki Inu’s purchases and sales are subject to what its founders call an 8% redistribution tax split equally between the marketing portfolio and the coin holders: 4% is transferred to the marketing portfolio, and 4 % to holders. This tax enabled the project to launch its advertising campaign in the British capital.

FLOKI, with a market cap of $ 582 million (according to Coingecko), is trading at $ 0.00005800 and loses 5% in a day and 21% in a week, reducing its monthly gains to less than 40%.

Meanwhile, the original dog-themed memecoin, dogecoin (DOGE), has a market cap of over $ 31 billion and trades at $ 0.24. It went down 12% in one day and 3% in a week. At the same time, the self-proclaimed shiba inu (SHIB) ” DOGE killer“, Has now reached a market capitalization of 32 billion dollars. SHIB is trading at around 0.00005685 USD and is up 29% in a day and 102% in a week. On Coingecko, DOGE is now ranked 11th in terms of market capitalization, while SHIB is now 9th.