Foot OL – OL: Lyon 9th in Ligue 1, it’s impossible to accept – Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais had the opportunity to get on the podium in Ligue 1 in case of victory in Nice, but we know the totally crazy scenario of this match. Emilie Ros expects more from OL.

The team of Peter Bosz made live a dirty Sunday to its supporters, who had abandoned the Sunday meal in order to follow the Nice-OL match scheduled for 1 p.m. And the scenario of this meeting probably disgusted them to come back to put their nose in the plate. Because if after 80 minutes of play Lyon dominated its subject and thought to settle in the chair of the dolphin of PSG, at the final whistle, it is the formation of Christophe Galtier who pocketed three points and made the very good deal of this Ligue 1 day. However, we should not throw everything away, because Olympique Lyonnais still showed good things in Nice, and for Emilie Ros, we must underline the good work done by the Dutch coach of the OL. For the consultant, who can be seen in particular during L’Equipe de Greg or on Free Ligue 1, Peter Bosz has woken up Lyon, but still has to raise his team to the top of the Championship.

Guest of OL TV, Emilie Ros believes that Lyon must imperatively finish on the podium in Ligue 1 and nowhere else. “ Peter Bosz has woken up players, so yes there is Paqueta but he is also awakened thanks to Brazil and it is his moment, but when I see the return of Aouar, the return of Toko-Ekambi, but what a pleasure! I tell myself that he may have managed to whisper something in the ear of the players, but something is happening on the pitch, and Olympique Lyonnais becomes even more watchable. On the other hand, that also means that there are big expectations, because when you are OL, you are expected in the top three. And there ninth, it’s not going, we want to see them higher, we expect to see them on the podium », Confided the football specialist.