Foot OM – OM: Leipzig is embedded in the Boubacar Kamara file!

At the end of his contract with OM next June, Boubacar Kamara is in total uncertainty regarding his future.

During the final hours of the summer transfer window, Boubacar Kamara was the subject of an offer from Newcastle. Pablo Longoria was not opposed to the departure of his player, precisely because he fears to see him leave for zero euros next June. But the defensive midfielder trained at Olympique de Marseille refused to join a club at the bottom of the Premier League. The question now is whether an agreement will be reached between Pablo Longoria and Boubacar Kamara’s representatives for an extension of at least one season so that the French hopefuls international does not go for zero euros this summer. While waiting for the answer, the clubs are scrambling to try to grapple with the rising star of OM.





Manchester United are also following Kamara

Despite the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, Newcastle are still in the running. But the Premier League club are not alone at the time. AC Milan has also been on the lookout for a long time in this case. According to the information collected by the Fichajes.net site, two clubs have also appeared in this case. Manchester United are interested in Boubacar Kamara and in particular in his profile as a central defender, as are Red Bull Leipzig. The interest of the German club is not surprising when we know that Nordi Mukiele or Christopher Nkunku, two French who joined Leipzig quite young, have fun with the residents of the Red Bull Arena. It remains to be seen whether Boubacar Kamara will favor a start in the Bundesliga over a contract extension at Olympique de Marseille. On the side of the Marseille management, we would obviously be very frustrated, not to say strongly annoyed, that “Bouba” packs his bags without prolonging and therefore without bringing back a single penny to the club which has given him everything.