Foot OM – OM: Longoria accepts UEFA’s sanction

    Sports


    OM: Longoria accepts UEFA sanction

    Posted In: OM.
    By Claude Dautel

    For the reception of AS Rome on November 4 at the Vélodrome, Olympique de Marseille will have to do without Virage Nord supporters.

    Galatasaray’s reception in the Europa League had given rise to sharp incidents on Thursday, September 30 at the Vélodrome, and for this Olympique de Marseille was condemned by UEFA to closure for a Virage Nord match. A sanction that will apply on the occasion of the very important reception of Lazio Rome on November 4. The management of OM could appeal until Wednesday of this decision of the European football body. But according to L’Equipe, Pablo Longoria did not want to go any further after this sanction, and UEFA did not therefore receive an appeal from OM, making this decision final.



