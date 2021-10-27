Foot OM – OM-PSG: Blinded by Payet, Konrad de la Fuente releases his excuse

Substitute at the kickoff of the classic Sunday night, Konrad de la Fuente could have been the hero of the clash between OM and PSG.

Launched into the deep end twenty minutes from the end of the match by Jorge Sampaoli, the 19-year-old American winger had the opportunity to rock the match. On a cross from Pol Lirola’s right, Konrad de la Fuente found himself alone against Keylor Navas. Unfortunately for the supporters of Olympique de Marseille, the ex-striker of the FC Barcelona reserve was totally holed and did not even shoot. A monumental failure that leaves OM regrets, because Dimitri Payet’s teammates had the opportunities to win this match, if we also add the goal denied to Arkadiusz Milik or even the head of Valentin Rongier just next to the Navas goals ten minutes from the end of the match.

Asked by Gerard Romero on his Twitch Jijantes channel, the Olympique de Marseille striker returned to his big failure. “Dimitri jumped with Kehrer in front of me and I lost sight of the ball. I took the ball badly then ” regretted Konrad de la Fuente, who then focused on his adaptation to Olympique de Marseille. “In the city, I’m happy, the language, I spoke the basic words so that helped me. Sampaoli? The coach is very good but also very demanding, it’s tactical work every day. During the preparation, I was afraid with the double sessions, starting at 8 am, training of two and a half hours, one hour in the hall … and matches during the week. It was difficult ” Konrad de la Fuente continued before concluding by referring to his departure from Barça.

His departure from FC Barcelona, ​​obvious

“It was I who decided to leave, for six months I had been talking about it with my representatives, being realistic, it was going to be difficult to have interesting playing time in the first team. The difference is there. I played more than 500 minutes at OM, it’s only October, I’m 20 years old. At Barça, I probably wouldn’t have played so much. It wouldn’t have been the same. I don’t know what (Ronald) Koeman thought of me. I spent last season with them, but I hardly played (3 appearances for the first team in all competitions). I was happy to be there and to train with the best. I learned a lot “ he explained. It is now up to him to take a step forward by establishing himself as a holder at OM, which is not yet the case under the leadership of Jorge Sampaoli, despite a great start to the season.