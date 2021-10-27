Football – League Cup: Arsenal goes to the quarter-finals

Arsenal, things are getting serious. Despite a largely overhauled eleven, the Gunners dominated Leeds United (2-0) on Tuesday night, in the round of 16 of the English League Cup. This is the eighth game in a row unbeaten for the Gunners, who continue to ramp up after their chaotic start to the season. Calumn Chambers scored just after coming on, while Eddie Nketiah made the break late in the game. This bodes well for a trip to Leicester on Saturday. For the Whites, the difficulties are confirmed.

Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe. Here are the only two players starting in Arsenal’s victory against Aston Villa last Friday in the Premier League to have followed suit against Leeds United on Tuesday. The first came out on injury, the second was not in a great night. It is therefore largely the usual substitutes who have done the job at the Emirates Stadium, delivering a very serious performance to overcome a Leeds which no longer regains its superb last season.

League Cup Chelsea snatch their qualification on penalties 6 HOURS AGO

Chambers express scorer, Nketiah makes profitable his playing time

Even substitutes for substitutes, as evidenced by the beautiful image of this evening. On the bench at kick-off, Calumn Chambers replaced White, injured, then scored from his first ball on the corner that followed, seeing his head return a few centimeters after a handing a bit lucky from Nicolas Pépé (1- 0, 55e). In the squad for the second time this season – and for the second time in this League Cup – Eddie Nketiah scored his… second goal of the year. After an insecure head back from Liam Cooper, the 22-year-old striker erased Illan Meslier with a lob before finishing in the empty goal, not without a big fright at the finish (2-0, 69th).





What to reward Gunners generally dominating, and very well organized in a pressing which hurt the Whites very badly. That of Alexandre Lacazette could also have allowed him to weigh down the mark after coming into play (89th). On the visitors’ side, clear opportunities were too rare, especially in a second act that they went through like ghosts, or not far away. It was during a lively and very open first period that Marcelo Bielsa’s men missed the boat, with a first (and better) opportunity on a powerful half-volley from Jack Harrison well repelled by Bernd Leno (26th) .

For the rest, it was insufficient, like the last few weeks. Leeds have won only one of their last eight games in regulation time and will not be allowed to make mistakes on Sunday, on the lawn of the Norwich Red Lantern. Only 17th in the Premier League, Kalvin Phillips’ teammates may not have room for the Cups this season …

League Cup United already by the wayside, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal pass 09/22/2021 At 9:04 PM