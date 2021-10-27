for Neymar, “life is lighter and more peaceful” since the arrival of Messi

During a promotional event, Neymar answered a few questions last week for Red Bull, one of his sponsors. In this interview, the Brazilian returns in particular to his relationship with his friend Leo Messi, the players who have surprised him the most since his arrival at PSG or his post-career.

At the end of last week, before the departure of the Parisian group for the Vélodrome, Neymar went to meet the two finalist teams of his five-a-side football tournament, organized by Red Bull. A promotional operation during which the number 10 of the PSG was all the same lent to a small game of questions and answers with his sponsor.

“We hope to write history together like we did in Barcelona”

In this interview, the Brazilian was notably asked about his reunion with his former partner at Barça, Lionel Messi, who has become his teammate again in the capital. “I am very happy. He is not only a football idol, a top player and a genius, Leo is also my friend,” says Neymar. And when you have friends by your side your everyday life is much lighter. and quiet. We hope to write history together like we did in Barcelona. “





The Seleçao player then returns to the players who have marked him the most since his arrival in Ligue 1. And his answer is clear: Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti. “Mbappé is really fast, young, a great player, he observes. Verratti, I knew he was good but maybe not at this point, so brilliant. Today I can say that he is there. ‘one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, along with Xavi and Iniesta. “

“Being a coach? It’s not planned, far from it”

Last point mentioned in this little interview, the after-career of “Ney”. And one thing seems certain for the moment on the side of the Brazilian: he does not see himself evolving as a coach. “It is absolutely not planned, far from it, he assures. I still do not know what I will do, I have not yet decided. But I am still far from it, we will see what ‘it will happen … “