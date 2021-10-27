Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (2021): the fastest Ford in Europe, up to 200 km / h

In short Electric sports SUV

Power: 487 ch

Range: 500 km

Considered at the beginning as a crime of lèse-majesté, the fact that Ford baptizes an SUV (which more is electric) “Mustang”, seems now digested by the lovers of the mark. Why ? Because this car was born.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E ticks all the right boxes in a growing market. First, it’s an SUV. Then, it displays an original design, a strong technological content and many combinations of transmissions / batteries which allow it to cover a wide spectrum of customers. Finally, its efficiency convinces, as we were able to see during our first test.











Today, Ford is expanding its range with the arrival of the sports version. The Mustang Mach-E GT equipped with two engines, one per axle, claims a total power of 487 hp and a gigantic torque of 860 Nm. Enough to erase the 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds, “which makes the five-seater Ford the fastest in Europe, ”announces the automaker. At least, up to 100km / h, because the maximum speed is limited to 200 km / h.

We went to check it out in Croatia where Ford was organizing the first tests. Visually first, this GT version stands out with its specific body kit including wheel arch extensions, a lacquered black grille surround, 20 ”rims and exclusive colors such as this“ Grabber Blue ”delivered as standard.











To get on board, there are two solutions available to you despite the absence of door handles. The first, keys or smartphone (previously paired with the car) in your pocket, a simple press on the electric button unlocks the door. The second, very clever, allows you to share the Mustang with those around you or to leave your valuables and even the keys inside. Access is via a digital code that is typed on the door pillar. Not very aesthetic but very practical.

















Once on board, we discover a very complete equipment which more than justifies the steep prices of this GT version, invoiced at 77,490 €. The equipment is enriched with electrically adjustable sports seats, a sports steering wheel, adaptive full LED headlamps, the semi-autonomous Ford co-pilot 360 driving system, intelligent adaptive cruise control, the powerful B&O audio system to 10 loudspeakers (including 1 subwoofer) with sound bar integrated into the dashboard and a panoramic roof. This is in addition to the colossal 15.5-inch screen enthroned in the middle of the dashboard and housing the very latest evolution of Ford’s multimedia system.

An element as spectacular as it is effective which includes all the vehicle’s comfort controls. Its operation is reminiscent of a state-of-the-art smartphone but requires a few minutes of use, as the menus and applications are numerous. Note that there is an advanced trip planner integrating charging points and adding the stopping times necessary to reach your destination.















In the end, the price / equipment ratio seems almost cheap, compared to that of an Audi E-Tron S charged € 96,000. Admittedly, the quality of presentation is not so thorough, but the interior of the Mustang does not have to be ashamed. It is, for example, more opulent than that of a Tesla Model Y with a dashboard covered with a good quality fabric and storm doors dressed in leather and Alcantara.

To animate this GT version, Ford has chosen a battery with a capacity of 99 kWh (88 kWh useful). The latter powers two electric motors, one on each axle, which provide the Mustang with all-wheel drive and a power of 487 hp. The WLTP combined cycle autonomy reaches 500 km. A score easily achievable in real life but in “normal” driving. During our test carried out in sports mode, we naturally over-consumed (28 kWh / 100 km) but without ever stressing a second on the life of the battery as the latter is largely dimensioned. On the other side of the coin, using alternating current on a Type 2 socket with the standard 11 kW on-board charger, full recharging is carried out in just under 9 hours.

The Mustang also accepts DC charging of up to 150 kW of power, allowing it to recover 80% of the charge in an hour.











Now let’s take to the road by positioning the selector on D and selecting the Untamed (wild) mode equivalent to “sport”. A new mode called “Untamed extended” has appeared. Dedicated to use on the track, the latter allows the power to be more finely dosed for driving at the limit of the traction control of the trajectory control. That’s not all, since you can also select via a button in the center of the gear wheel the L mode, which generates energy recovery when you take your foot off the accelerator, or outright driving at low speed. pedal allowing you to do without the brakes with a minimum of anticipation, which can be comfortable in town. If neither of these last two modes is activated, the Ford Mustang Mach E then offers a freewheel that perfectly deserves its name, making it possible to swallow up “free” kilometers on the slightest false flat. descending.







Thanks to its instant torque, the Mustang provides lightning acceleration and pick-up that will make novices feel sick to their stomach. The driver and his passengers will literally be stuck in the seat, which calls for extreme vigilance in wet conditions. Ford has deliberately favored a distribution of torque on the rear axle (60/40) to offer a playful character to its SUV. We have seen this during strong acceleration out of a curve. The rear slips gently, very quickly caught by the driving aids.

This sporty temperament is accompanied by a fictitious noise of the V8, totally anachronistic, through the speakers. Pity. All-wheel drive offers unquestionable added value by optimizing traction. Here, everything goes to the ground.







The low center of gravity and adaptive MagneRide suspension, specially designed for the occasion, allow the Mustang to overcome (within limits) the laws of gravity. Ford’s SUV displays excellent body maintenance on the downforce, without excessive firmness in terms of damping. Unfortunately, it can’t fight its outsized 2.2-ton weight, prompting caution when entering tight corners and when braking, although Ford has oversized the latter for the occasion with a high-performance Brembo system. This overweight, added to a steering which offers very little information makes driving a little less “emotional”, but the efficiency is there and there.