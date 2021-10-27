Fortnite: what happened to Bugha, the 2019 world champion of the game?

The only Fortnite world champion, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdof won the trophy for best player in the world and a check for three million dollars on this occasion. If the jackpot would make more than one think about his future, Bugha decided to continue on the game.

Aged 16 when he was crowned world champion in 2019, American Kyle “Bugha” Giersdof has not rested on his laurels or his check for three million dollars. He still continues to perform on the game today, and also creates his own content.

The side of the pro player

Did you say unique? Yes, Bugha is the only Fortnite World Champion today. He won the first and only edition organized by Epic Games. In question, the health situation linked to covid-19 preventing the creation of physical events and sees the publisher cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions. But the seasonal competitions, known under the name of FNCS (” FortNite ChampionShip) are still organized .

Competitor that he is, Bugha is placed on the starting lines. He plays for the team Sentinels and exhibits remarkable consistency in these tournaments:





8th in the grand finale FNCS season 7 chapter 2 (trio) – September 2021

5th in the grand finale FNCS season 5 chapter 2 (trio) – March 2021

3rd in the grand finale FNCS season 4 chapter 2 (trio) – November 2020

4th in the grand finale FNCS season 3 chapter 2 (solo) – July 2020

5th in the grand finale FNCS season 2 chapter 2 (duet) – April 2020

And that of the content creator

But the pro player’s cap isn’t the only one Bugha wears. He is an influencer and a creator of content on several networks, and in particular on Youtube and Twitter where he has respectively 4.16 million and 1.8 million subscribers. On Youtube, he regularly posts videos of his performances in tournaments, or of his top 1 in play. On Twitter, he communicates on his next public appearances but also generates money via sponsored partnerships:

Finally, it is even Epic Games which uses its character as a communication tool. The editor of Fortnite integrated a player skin via the “Icons” series, and even created a limited tournament called Late Game.

Today, it is therefore difficult to miss Kyle “Bugha” Giersdof as he is a reference on the Fortnite scene. A status that he can keep at least until the next Fortnite World Championships, the date of which has not yet been released.