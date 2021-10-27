French team. 14 players return to the club including Dulin, Rattez and Le Roux

Top 14. Which clubs have the most to lose from the November duplicates?Several Top 14 clubs will be able to count on their internationals on the occasion of the 9th day of Top 14. Indeed, within the framework of the agreement between the FFR and the League, some of the players gathered in Marcoussis since Sunday are released. A list of 14 items has been announced. It includes the Racingman Le Roux, the Rochelais Dulin or the player of MHR Rattez. The latter had been called following the Villière package. The Toulonnais Luc is also part of it. French team. From Aviron Bayonnais to the Blues, Aymeric Luc’s meteoric rise

Ibrahim DIALLO (Racing 92, 1 selection)

Killian GERACI (LOU Rugby , 3 selections)

Wilfrid HOUNKPATIN (Castres Olympique, 1 selection)

Bernard LE ROUX (Racing 92, 47 selections)

(Racing 92, 47 selections) Thierry paiva (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

Florent VANVERBERGHE (Castres Olympique, 0 selection)

(Castres Olympique, 0 selection) Florian VERHAEGHE (Montpellier Herault Rugby , 0 selection)

Romain BUROS (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

(Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection) Brice DULIN (Stade Rochelais, 36 caps)

(Stade Rochelais, 36 caps) Antoine HASTOY (Section Paloise, 1 selection)

(Section Paloise, 1 selection) Aymeric LUC (RC Toulon, 0 selection)

(RC Toulon, 0 selection) Vincent RATTEZ (Montpellier Herault Rugby , 8 selections)

Donovan TAOFIFENUA (Racing 92, 0 selection)

Tani VILI (ASM Clermont Auvergne, 0 selection)