French team. From Aviron Bayonnais to the Blues, Aymeric Luc’s meteoric rise

The announcement fell on Monday. The staff of the Blues will have for this autumn tour to do without Virimi Vakatawa, injured. A blow for both the player and the team. But it is well known, the misfortune of some makes the happiness of others. And this joy of tasting the France team for the first time, it is Aymeric Luc who will know it.. Indeed, the brand new winger or rear of Toulon was called to compensate for the package of the center of Racing 92. Passed by Bayonne, and today with the France group, who are you Aymeric Luc?

TOP 14. VIDEO. Aymeric Luc puts the picket to the Castres defense for a lightning test!

We left Aymeric Luc last season in tears, cursed on a last unhappy kick. It was during the epic access roadblock between Biarritz and Bayonne. He was the only player to miss his attempt, when Steffon Armitage on his side sent Biarritz to paradise. A scenario all the more cruel, since he had been on the verge of donning the hero costume a few minutes earlier, if his shoe had not ended up in touch after a desperate return from François Vergnaud. One of the best Bayonnais players of the season, necessarily suffered from it, but managed a few weeks later to sort things out, as he confirmed to Rugbyrama: ”Yes, I have this feeling of guilt, but it comes to me less and less. I manage to sort things out. It was a long match, 100 minutes. I gave everything to the collective. There is this unfortunate ending, but for all that, the game was very decent. I manage to sort things out and not take all the guilt. It was just a kick. ” Especially that the player the 24-year-old was coming out of a more than promising season with the Basque club. Evidenced by these 24 matches including 22 as holders under the sky and white tunic, bringing his total to 10 tries. Encouraging. The one who joined Aviron Bayonnais in 2009 from Boucau-Tarnos therefore joined the Rade this summer after 12 years of good and loyal service to Bayonne.





The choice of Toulon? A logical decision as he revealed during a long interview with Sud-Ouest: ”Patrice Collazo’s speech convinced me, and so did the project. Even if there will be no Champions Cup, Toulon remains a big team, with a good training center. It is an opportunity synonymous with progress. And then, I estimate that the train only passes once. ” With the RCT, he will establish himself as one of the indisputable holders of the back lines. In the midst of this slump, the Toulonnais only pointing to thirteenth place after 8 days, he is one of the few to succeed. As proof, his two achievements including a splendid against Castres, with dribbling and mad running over 60 meters. Luc is also 7 games played out of 7, all as starters. 6 with the number 15 on the back and one on the wing. Satisfaction in the Var. And this good dynamic therefore caught the eye of the coach, Fabien Galthié.

The “consecration”, Aymeric Luc thus knew this Monday. Upon learning of Vakatawa’s package, he was therefore called for this November tour. Will we see him play? Nothing is less certain, a hierarchy seems to have established itself within the Blues. After having lived the Pro D2, selections with the France 7 development team in 2018, he will now be part of the most prestigious team in France. A linear but logical rise for a player who never ceases to seduce at all levels. In a few months, Aymeric Luc will therefore have gone from tears … to laughter. And who knows, the young man may continue to surprise us. Case to follow.