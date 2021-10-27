From November, cash machines will be installed in tobacconists

Tobacco shops continue to diversify their activity. About twenty ticket machines will be put into service “from November”.

Some tobacconists will soon welcome a cash dispenser, a further step in the diversification of these traders, who are also increasingly distributing postal parcels and collecting “proximity payments”.

About twenty distributors (ATMs) will be put into service at tobacco retailers “from next November”, under the terms of a partnership between the Confederation of tobacconists and Loomis, a subsidiary of the Swedish group Securitas specializing in the transport of funds, announces a joint press release Tuesday.

Fewer and fewer distributors

The 24,000 tobacconists in the territory will then be offered to host this new service, said Loomis and the Confederation.

“The withdrawal of cash is one of the essential services, which the network can carry”, estimates Philippe Coy, president of the Confederation of tobacconists, demonstrating “the local utility carried on a daily basis” by a network with “unique mesh” and the “very great availability” of establishments open “on average 12 hours a day, six days a week”.

The number of ATMs offered by banks has decreased slightly in recent years, according to the Banque de France.





Tobacconists will thus increase the diversification initiated in recent years to offset the steady decline in tobacco sales, over which they have a monopoly and which still represents their main source of income. They make 40 billion euros in sales per year, including 21.8 billion from tobacco products, on which they receive a commission of 8.1%.

But these traders also live on a myriad of other services: sale of games from La Française des Jeux (10.7 billion euros per year), PMU betting (3 billion), bar and restaurant (1, 8 billion), sale of newspapers (1 billion), snacking (700 million), vaping products (220 million), or collection of taxes, management of Nickel bank accounts and postal parcels, sale of SNCF tickets …

A recent partnership was established with the distributor Casino, allowing them to accommodate a food department.

In addition, “some 1,700 tobacconists” are today “resellers of postal products, which represents 7% of postal contact points,” said Cazaban-Marque, director of the operational pole of the Confederation of tobacconists.

Also, some 12,000 tobacconists, or one in two, have collected 94 million euros on behalf of the tax authorities, for payment of fines, nursery, canteen or hospital bills, since the establishment of this service in July 2020, with more than 100,000 transactions per month.