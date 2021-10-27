General al-Burhan explains his coup and mentions Abdallah Hamdok

In the aftermath of the military coup that deposed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, there is uncertainty in Sudan. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan spoke. He is the head of the army and of the Sovereign Council of the Transition which dissolved the transitional authorities on Tuesday, October 26.

During his speech, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan put all the responsibility for this coup d’état on the civilians, because of their division. He explained that the political divisions that dominated the previous period threatened the security of the country. The past week has seen an increase in attacks against the military, including from a minister. He attacked part of the Forces for Freedom and Change accusing it of wanting to confiscate the decisions of an entire country against a political party. According to him, they always defend their political interests rather than that of the country.

Then, he mentioned the former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok: “ He is at home, I eat, watch with him. We took him out of his house to keep him safe. Journalists could soon, he said, go see him and ask him questions.

As for the other political detainees, and among them three ministers and several officials of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said that they will be questioned and that those among them who have not committed anything will return home. However, others are accused of threatening national security.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan affirmed his attachment to the constitutional charter, while several measures of this charter were suspended on Monday. He revealed that the Sovereign Council will now be made up of civilian members from different states of Sudan in addition to military members. These civilians will be appointed after discussion with the officials of each state.





Sudanese ambassadors condemn coup

At the same time, the defections of Sudanese ambassadors abroad are increasing. After the ambassador in Washington, it was the Sudanese representatives in Paris, Brussels and Geneva who signed a joint communiqué on Tuesday, October 26, “ condemning in the strongest terms »The forcible takeover of the army.

All three evoke supporting ” heroic resistance From the Sudanese people. Earlier today, a similar statement was posted on behalf of the “Association of Sudanese Ambassadors” on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Information, apparently still under the control of supporters of the government led until Monday, October 25 by Abdallah Hamdok.

Calm location in Khartoum

In the capital, the situation is rather calm, describes our correspondent in Khartoum, Eliott Brachet. In the east, residents took to the streets of their neighborhood. There are a few hundred of them and they have erected brick walls and set fire to tires or branches. Without a network, they could not hear General al-Burhan’s address. But, for them, that does not change anything, they are determined to continue at all costs the civil disobedience and the general strike decreed by the organizations of the civil society, the unions and the resistance committees.

Since this morning, all businesses, administrations, universities are closed. There are only tuk-tuk queues at gas stations and, at intersections, large military contingents. Many soldiers were seated in the shade of their vehicles; since this morning, there have been no violent clashes recorded.

The demonstrators take the time to organize themselves, the date of October 30 is already starting to circulate. The resistance committees would like to bring together as many people as possible on this date to march against the military coup. Everyone is wondering what will be the reaction of the army in the coming days while a total vagueness still surrounds what is brewing on the domestic political scene.

