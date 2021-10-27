German Cup: Bayern Munich strangled 5-0 by Mönchengladbach, a first for more than 40 years

Yes, you read well. Used to winning its matches with a large score, Bayern Munich this time suffered a real slap in the second round of the German Cup (0-5). On the lawn of Borussia Mönchengladbach, author of a more than solid match, the Bavarians simply did not exist and sank in proportions that had not been seen since December 1978. Like last season, the German ogre is eliminated from the competition at the same stage. And dreams of a triplet escape.

The worst ? There wasn’t even a suspense. The match had barely started when Borussia Mönchengladbach was already in front of the scoreboard. Kouadio Koné took advantage of a favorable counter after an approximate defense of Dayot Upamecano, who celebrated his 23rd birthday in the worst possible way, to quickly open the scoring (1-0, 2nd). The young defender was the symbol of the sinking of his team, being guilty of several mistakes that offered clear opportunities to his opponents. Constantly overwhelmed in the duels, the Bavarians quickly conceded a second goal, signed Ramy Bensebaini (2-0, 15th). The latter then took Manuel Neuer on the wrong foot on a penalty stupidly conceded by Lucas Hernandez (3-0, 21st).

Dayot Upamecano’s nightmare

Even Borussia supporters couldn’t believe their eyes. And while we expected a reaction from Bayern Munich after the break, it was not. Worse, Upamecano, never entered in this meeting, again multiplied the errors until his logical replacement (55th). One of them, following a poor appreciation on a safe ball, allowed Breel Embolo to increase the bill a little more (4-0, 51st). The Mönchengladbach striker, very active, even offered himself a double, sanctioning a very poor alignment of the Bayern defense on a ball in depth (5-0, 57th). The multiple title holder had not lost with at least five goals difference since December 1978. A real anomaly.

If Bayern Munich were very struggling behind, they will not be able to rejoice in their offensive performance either. Yet stung in his pride, he was never able to react, multiplying the blunders on the rare ammunition at his disposal. And on the few attempts framed, Yann Sommer perfectly embodied this notion of the last bulwark. Julian Nagelsmann, absent on the bench because still in quarantine after having contracted covid-19, had yet released his typical team. This second defeat of the season, only, will only be an accident for the time being. But perhaps it will leave traces.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München Credit: Getty Images

