German Home Secretary asks Joshua Kimmich to get vaccinated

Only 6% of players in Germany are not vaccinated

However, he did not close the door to a future vaccination. The 26-year-old Bayern player is among the extreme minority of professional players in Germany who have not been vaccinated. According to Christian Seifert, boss of the German Football League (DFL), 94% of them are. In Germany, 66.4%, or two-thirds of a population of 83 million, are fully immunized, according to official data.