German Home Secretary asks Joshua Kimmich to get vaccinated

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer urged charismatic Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to get the vaccine on Wednesday. “Think it over again and get vaccinated!” “, told him Mr. Seehofer interviewed by Bild. “You are a role model: if you get vaccinated, other people will say ‘me too'”, he added.
The German international has sparked a wide controversy in the country after revealing last weekend that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19. “It is not because I am opposed to vaccination”, assured Kimmich, who, to justify his choice, mentioned ” personal reasons “, claiming to have doubts about the long-term effects of vaccination.
Only 6% of players in Germany are not vaccinated
However, he did not close the door to a future vaccination. The 26-year-old Bayern player is among the extreme minority of professional players in Germany who have not been vaccinated. According to Christian Seifert, boss of the German Football League (DFL), 94% of them are. In Germany, 66.4%, or two-thirds of a population of 83 million, are fully immunized, according to official data.