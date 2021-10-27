Getting started with the new AirPods 3

You don’t have to be very daring to bet that there will still be a lot of AirPods this Christmas under the tree. And certainly also the newly released AirPods 3 that have just arrived between our ears. While waiting to use them further for our test, here is a small gallery to compare them with the previous generation AirPods and with the Pro from which they borrow the main lines.

AirPods 3 surrounded by AirPods and AirPods Pro

This generation is sold € 199, it does not retire the AirPods 2 which are still in the catalog at € 149 (Apple price, Amazon making them at € 139 at the moment) while the Pro remain at € 279.

The case of the AirPods 3 follows the lines of the Pro model, but narrower since there are no tips on the headphones and they are generally less bulky.

AirPods Pro on top and AirPods 3

AirPods and AirPods 3

On the right, an AirPod 3 in the slot of an AirPod Pro

The design change is more radical compared to the first generations of AirPods whose case is narrower and elongated vertically. Either way, the new ones fit just as easily as their predecessors into the small jeans pocket.

Gone are the long stalks that caused mockery in the very early days of AirPods. They are as short as on the Pro and they resume the principle of pinching for the reading commands or manual activation of Siri. We no longer tap on the headphones.

The new, chunkier shape of the headphones is a marriage between the other two designs. We have the impression of putting on AirPods Pro but without this pressure exerted by the tips against the ear canal. This bothers some to the point of diverting them from Pro models and intras in general.





AirPods 3 and AirPods

I’ve never had a problem getting regular AirPods to fit in my ears, even during sports. The new ones, for the short time that I tried them, did not bring me anything better. But those in whom Apple’s headphones slipped too easily, there may be something to give AirPods a second chance.

In the absence of active noise reduction, no big changes in sound insulation can be expected. You can now activate spatial audio but not enjoy it in the same comfort conditions as with Pro.

Netflix converts to spatial audio

iOS 15 spatializes with all your hands

On the other hand, the AirPods 3 are the first to have a skin contact sensor that replaces the two optical sensors used so far. Concrete advantage, when you slip the earphones in the pocket, the time to speak with someone for example, the reading does not restart on its own. Because the darkness at the bottom of the pocket will have deceived the optical sensors which thought they had returned to the ears. After a few tries, it seems to work.

There is also their case, stamped MagSafe and provided with magnets. A good way, if you are equipped with ad-hoc chargers, to prevent the box from slipping from its support when fully charged. The pull is not as strong as with an iPhone but it should be enough.

AirPods 3 on Apple’s MagSafe charger

The AirPods Pro also come with this MagSafe case, with no price increase. If this function interests you, be careful, because for a while the two types of AirPods Pro will coexist among sellers, the former generally being sold at a lower price to sell off stocks. Look for the mention of MagSafe in the name or description of these updated AirPods Pro.

A possible photo of AirPods 3 with the look of AirPods Pro

Ming-Chi Kuo: “AirPods 3” designed on the Pro model

Ming-Chi Kuo: AirPods 3 to look like AirPods Pro in 2021