“Give back to African youth a part of their heritage”

France announced, Wednesday, October 27, the return to Benin of 26 works from the royal treasures of Abomey, so far kept at the Quai Branly museum. President Emmanuel Macron went there for the occasion, to preside over the restitution ceremony.

This “homecoming” of these iconic works should be final on November 9 when they leave Paris by cargo plane. A few hours before, Emmanuel Macron will receive at the Elysee his Beninese counterpart, Patrice Talon, to “formally validate their transfer of ownership”, he announced.

After having seen the 26 works of art, gathered in an exhibition visible one week, Emmanuel Macron considered “particularly moving” to participate in “this farewell ceremony as some would say, reunion” rather for “these long awaited works ” in Benin.

A new era of “cooperation”

“This restitution is more than a restitution, it is a whole program of cooperation which should make it possible to strengthen our links, to create new opportunities for exchanges, meetings, projects”, insisted the president during his speech at the Quai Branly museum in front of several Beninese political and cultural representatives.

It is “a page of Franco-Beninese relations which opens today”, added the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aurélien Agbenonci, present at the museum. By welcoming the two countries thus offering “a model of cooperation which aims to be exemplary” at the international level.

Among these works are totem statues from the ancient kingdom of Abomey as well as the throne of King Béhanzin, looted during the sacking of the Abomey palace by colonial troops in 1892.

The director of the museum, Emmanuel Kasarhérou, spoke of his "great joy" in handing these pieces to "expert hands" in Benin, stressing the importance "that the heritage of each country is sufficiently represented in each country".









Emmanuel Macron also recalled one of the main objectives of this restitution, that of "giving African youth back access to their heritage". "All young people need to appropriate the history of their country to better build their future," he added.





A long process

The French Head of State pledged, during a speech at the University of Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), in November 2017, to make temporary or permanent restitution of African heritage possible within five years. France.

Based on a report submitted by Senegalese and French academics Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy, he decided to return 26 works requested by the authorities in Benin.

“Who could have imagined four years ago, the restitution of the most prestigious, the most beautiful, the most famous pieces of Benin? Nobody (…) It is an exceptional event”, greeted Bénédicte Savoy. Noting that France, “so long deaf to the demands of Africa”, thus becomes “the first country in the world to return” works to an African country.

Their report had drawn up a return schedule and an inventory of the tens of thousands of objects that the settlers brought back from Africa.

He had been greeted but also criticized by certain museum directors, concerned about the “circulation of works” of “universal character”.

“Not the prince’s act”

Finally, a law was passed in December 2020, allowing exceptions to the principle of “inalienability” of works in public collections, because they had been the subject of characterized looting, making these restitutions possible.

With the restitution in Benin, “there is no fact of the prince, even less of a president,” Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, stressing that it was part of his policy to relaunch French relations -africans on new bases.

Without going into details, he indicated the need to “define a new law” to “establish a doctrine and precise rules” so that the process of renditions continues. Even if, he said, “the goal is not to renationalise the heritage” and “to get rid of all the works” coming from abroad.

Two Beninese curators have been in France for more than a week to organize the return of the works, according to Emmanuel Kasarhérou.

In Benin, they will go first “to a place of storage. Then they will be presented in other places in a permanent way: at the old Portuguese fort of Ouidah and the governor’s house, historic places of slavery and European colonization, located on the coast, pending the construction of a new museum in Abomey “.

According to experts, 85 to 90% of African heritage is outside the continent. Since 2019, in addition to Benin, six countries – Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Chad, Mali, Madagascar – have submitted restitution requests.

At least 90,000 objects of art from sub-Saharan Africa are in French public collections, including 70,000 of them at Quai Branly, 46,000 which arrived during the colonial period.

