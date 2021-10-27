global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– WHO is monitoring a subvariant –

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday to monitor the contagiousness of the AY.4.2 line of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, increasingly present in Covid-19 contaminations.

– Global access to Merck’s anti-Covid pill –

The American laboratory Merck has announced an agreement that could make it possible to widely distribute generic versions of its anti-Covid drug intended for people infected with the disease in poor countries.

The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said it has signed a voluntary licensing agreement with Merck to facilitate affordable global access to molnupiravir, the experimental oral antiviral drug against Covid-19, developed by Merck.

– USA: Experts recommend Pfizer for 5-11 year olds –

A committee of American experts has come out in favor of immunizing 5-11 year olds with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, presaging the very imminent authorization of the remedy for some 28 million children in the United States.

– Australians allowed to travel –

Australia will lift the ban on unauthorized overseas travel for fully vaccinated citizens, the government said, while the country’s borders are expected to be open to skilled workers and international students by the end of the year. ‘year.

– Brazil: heavily incriminated, Bolsonaro shouts “masquerade” –

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called a “masquerade” the Senate Commission of Inquiry (ICC) into the pandemic, which has called for his indictment of nine crimes, including “crimes against humanity”.

The ICC accused the Bolsonaro government of having “deliberately exposed” Brazilians to “mass contamination”, in particular because of the head of state’s anti-confinement speech and delays in the purchase of vaccines.





– United Kingdom: mixed results for the tracing of the Covid –

The disputed virus screening and tracing program in the UK has cost £ 37 billion, one of the largest sums ever spent on public health action in the country, with results seen as mixed, according to a report by the United Kingdom. Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts.

– The Covid, “challenge number 1” of the Beijing Olympics –

Epidemic prevention will be “the number one challenge” of the Beijing Winter Olympics, organizers recognized, a hundred days before the start of the events in the Chinese capital.

The games to be held from February 4 to 20 will take place in a “bubble” intended to eliminate any risk of contamination to the rest of China.

– No Australian Open for unvaccinated players –

The state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne will host the Australian Open in January, has ruled out granting a special exemption to unvaccinated players so that they can participate in the tournament, which could exclude them from the competition. of the title and world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

– More than 4.96 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,960,994 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Wednesday in the middle of the day.



The United States is the most bereaved country with 738,883 dead, followed by Brazil (606,246), India (455,653), Mexico (286,888) and Russia (233,898).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.