Golden ball: was the list of results and the winner leaked?

Voting for the Ballon d’Or ended this weekend. And while the big winner will not be known until next November 29 at the Théâtre du Châtelet (Paris), the list of results with the big winner would have leaked on social networks. Results to be taken with great care, of course.

For several weeks, forecasts have been going well on the identity of the future winner. Especially since the contenders for the precious trophy have rarely been so numerous in recent years. But according to this list, it is Robert Lewandowski who would win the supreme title for the first time in his career.

The Polish striker from Bayern Munich would have collected 627 votes to succeed Lionel Messi, the last winner in 2019. He would be just 39 votes ahead of the Argentinian (588 votes), who would not therefore win a 7th Ballon d’Or, while Karim Benzema would complete the podium (526 votes).

¡ATENCIÓN! Se filter the supuesta lista con los resultados del Balón de Oro https://t.co/yVB3RMF0EW – MARCA (@marca) October 27, 2021

Also cited among the favorites, Mohamed Salah would arrive in 4e position with 412 votes. Winner of the Champions League with Chelsea and the Euro with Italy, Jorginho should be satisfied with the 5e place (197 votes) ahead of Kylian Mbappé (136 votes) and N’Golo Kanté (97 votes).





The Top 10 would be completed by Erling Haaland (78 votes), Cristiano Ronaldo (49 votes) and Kevin de Bruyne (41 votes). However, we will have to take our trouble patiently and wait another month to find out if these results are true.