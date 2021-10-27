Good deal – The Dreame V11 “4 stars” broom vacuum cleaner at € 189.00

Launched at 400 €, the Dreame V11 has more in common than a simple surname with the Dyson V11. It is also a stick vacuum cleaner, benefiting from a multicyclonic filtration to separate the air from the dust.

To answer our first question, the Dreame V11 is neither a messiah, nor a pale copy. Admittedly, it is very difficult to deny that Dreame was very strongly inspired by the Dyson V11 (to put it mildly), but the manufacturer delivers here a very good stick vacuum cleaner as long as it is not sent in. mission on long pile carpet. Despite a slightly high noise level, it is easy to maintain, pleasant to handle and handle. There’s not much to complain about, but we would have appreciated if the screen was perhaps a little better exploited to inform the user more effectively about the remaining autonomy.





Strong points

Excellent suction on fine carpets and hard floors.

Continuous or fractional suction, as desired.

Ease of maintenance.

Weak points

In great difficulty on long pile carpets.

Noisy.

Impossible to separate the waste bin for maintenance.

As an alternative

The Pure Q9 is as good looking as it is performing. Admittedly, it does not reach the level of efficiency of Dyson vacuum cleaners – the top names in our comparison -, especially on long-pile carpets, but the bugger defends itself well on other surfaces. What is more, it shows many other qualities including perfect filtration, low maintenance, or even a low noise level, which is not so common in the small world of stick vacuum cleaners.