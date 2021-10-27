Goodbye Blizzcon, Blizzard wants to reinvent itself

Expected for next February, the 2021 edition of BlizzConline has finally been canceled. In a statement published on its site, Blizzard evokes the reasons for such a cancellation while wanting to be reassuring for the players.

If the health crisis had an impact on game releases, it obviously affected the meetings of the video game industry. BlizzCon, the annual conference organized by Blizzard during which the publisher talks about its games and projects, has already been delayed: scheduled for November 2020, the edition of that year has been postponed to February 2021. A treatment that would have had to be similar for the 2021 edition, which was expected in February. It was canceled yesterday by Blizzard.

“Imagine what a BlizzConline of the future would look like”

It was via a post published on its official website that the publisher shared the news. In a statement, he said it was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right thing to do. An initiative partly justified as follows:

Each edition of BlizzCon requires the involvement of each of us, whose energy is provided by the desire to share our creations with our community of players. Today, we consider that the energy required for such a meeting must be directly redirected in the support of our teams and in the advancement of the development of our games.

Blizzard therefore explains wanting to focus on its titles more than on an event like BlizzCon. An annual meeting that he wants to reimagine:





Also, we would like to take the time to imagine what a BlizzCon of the future might look like. The premiere was held 16 years ago and a lot has changed since … No matter what form the event will take in the future, we also want to make sure it’s as welcoming, safe and inclusive as possible.

Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 … the games are not forgotten

Following the cancellation of such an event, it is legitimate to ask the following question: what about game announcements? Besides the Community Day, BlizzCon is also an opportunity for Blizzard to announce its present or future projects. On the occasion of the last edition, the Mercenaries mode of Heartstone was announced there, the first major update of Shadowlands was presented while Burning Crusade Classic was formalized. On this subject, Blizzard reassures :

Although BlizzConline is no longer taking place in February, we will still be making announcements regarding our games. We are proud of the progress our teams have made and have exciting information to share with you.

Following this declaration, we can therefore expect big declarations in the months or even weeks to come. In this period of time, we hope to have news of Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2 which remain quite silent. On the other hand, Hearthstone should soon welcome the third and final expansion of the Year of the Griffin, while World of Warcraft has just welcomed patch 9.1.5.

