GTA, Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy … Follow Sony’s State of Play PlayStation announcements live from 11pm

Less than two months after a long PlayStation Showcase, Sony is setting the scene again with a State of Play, which will take place tonight from 11pm. Between rumors and expectations, it is difficult to know exactly what we have in store for this new live from the manufacturer of the PS5.

Tonight’s State of Play will start at 11 p.m. and will be to follow on LeStream live from 10:30 p.m. in the company of our plateau experts. As announced by Sony, the presentation will allow us to have a new overview of “games already unveiled”, as well as “some revelations from partners around the world”. From 5 p.m. we will start to animate the stream present below, after which you can track announcements minute by minute. When the live is over, we’ll replace the current text with a summary of the main announcements.

Harry Potter, Final Fantasy … what can we expect?

As always, this kind of presentation brings out many rumors and other theories. Among the most tenacious is Hogwarts Legacy, the game set in the Harry Potter universe, and who could be talked about tonight. At his side, we find the eagerly awaited Final Fantasy XVI, which did not appear during the Tokyo Game Show and which had been announced at the Playstation Showcase in September 2020!





In a file discovered by fans, we also mention Gotham Knights, Tchia, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum or Dark Pictures, whose third episode, House of Ashes, has just been released. Even more intriguing, the recent acquisition of Bluepoint Games, to whom we owe the remake of Demon’s Souls, gave rise to the credible rumor of a sequel to Bloodborne, entrusted to the studio. However, the chances of having a first-party game announcement are slim.

A schedule of releases putting us on the track with GTA in pole?

The license whose presence is almost assured is GTA! GTA III, Vice City and Sans Adreas will be back on November 11 within a remastered compilation called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the opportunity is therefore perfect to show us a little more. It is also more than likely that we will get a new look at the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V, which was released postponed to February 2022.

For the rest, let’s talk about the possible presence of Solar Ash, expected on December 2, SIFU, Stray or Call of Duty: Vanguard. On the other hand, the chances of spotting first party games are more than slim, the announcement of the State of Play pointing directly to third party games Sony partners. God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should therefore skip ahead to better reveal themselves in the coming months.