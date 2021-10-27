News tip Guardians of the Galaxy: the intergalactic adventure walkthrough is available

Announced at E3 last June, The Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive on earth this October 26, 2021. On the occasion of the release of the new game published by Square Enix, we reveal all the secrets of this interplanetary journey in its walkthrough complete.

Have you just received or downloaded your copy of the new Square Enix game and you plan to spend your evenings on it? No worries, arm yourself with our complete Guardians of the Galaxy Walkthrough and guide Star-Lord from planet to planet in search of rare creatures!

Complete Guardians of the Galaxy Solution

Complete main story of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy chapter by chapter with our complete game solution, which lists all Goals and will help you navigate the crazy world of Peter Quill and his gang.





Costumes and hidden objects

On the following pages, find the details of collectible of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that will delight the soul of exploration enthusiasts and which will allow you to complete the game 100% !

About Guardians of the Galaxy

Summary of the Guardians of the Galaxy Walkthrough