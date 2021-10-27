Guillaume Canet returns to the death scene of Marion Cotillard in “Batman”

“You want us to talk again about this sequence of Marion’s death in Batman ? he asked. Seriously? ” Guillaume Canet nevertheless agreed to speak, during a live Instagram which took place on Monday, October 25, on the scene of the death of Miranda, the character of Marion Cotillard, in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), by Christopher Nolan. A sequence many times derided by Internet users, who deemed it missed. “Did Marion coach you well for the scene where you have to die in the film?” One of them asked, ironically, to Guillaume Canet, about his new film Him. “So Marion sent me a message at the same time to tell you that you could go and do yourself …” joked Guillaume Canet (from the 29th minute of the video below).

Before adding: “Seriously, I can tell you that Marion is one of the greatest actresses in the world, and for one simple reason: she delivers everything on a set. She does totally different takes trying lots of things, and it’s a monumental gift for a director to be able to be lucky enough to have an actor who gives so much, and different things. ” The companion of the actress thus defended the performance of the latter, and designated a completely different culprit. “After that, it’s up to the director to be good at editing and not to do anything, he said. If this director chose this take, it is his mistake, it is his fault and not that of an actress who gives everything while trusting. “





The main interested party had herself reacted to the criticisms of the spectators, in 2016, in the columns ofAlloCine. “I found the reaction a bit disproportionate because it’s hard to see myself summed up to that, when I’m doing the best I can to find authenticity in each character,” she said. The heroine ofAllies (2016), however, had shown self-mockery in a sketch of the series Casting (s). We saw him dialogue with Orelsan, who mocked his performance in the film. “You have to know how to laugh at everything and, beyond looking back, there are really more serious things in life than that, even if there are things that can hurt,” she concluded. The actress and her companion will soon be showing atAsterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, by Guillaume Canet. A shoot on which the couple will be able to establish their own rules.