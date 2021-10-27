Harry Potter: Which Professor Robin Williams Did He Want To Play? – Cinema News

Passionate about Hollywood cinema from the 10s to the 70s, he follows with interest the current evolution of the 7th Art industry, and watches everything that passes in front of him: French comedy, thriller from the 90s, Palme d’Or forgotten or films of the moment. And with the time he has left, series.

Director Chris Columbus said Robin Williams wanted to join Harry Potter as a famous Hogwarts professor.

PRO-FUN MEDIA

Robin Williams wanted to star in Harry Potter! The interpreter of Mrs Doubtfire, Hook and Good Morning Vietnam had expressed his wish to the director Chris Columbus, director of the first two adaptations of the magical saga, by already having a character in mind.

In the magazine Total Film (via Gamesradar), Columbus recalled this meeting with the late comedian:





I spoke with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupine. It was very difficult for me to tell him “[Tous les acteurs] are British, there is nothing I can do [pour toi].

Indeed, the production of Harry Potter was very rigid on this subject: only British actors could be selected and become the main faces of the saga, and it is ultimately David Thewlis who will play Remus Lupine from the Prisoner of Azkaban to the Deathly Hallows. death – Part 2.

That being said, Williams would have made a good Lupine, as this is a likeable teacher and mentor role that wouldn’t have been unlike his roles in The Circle of Missing Poets or Will Hunting. Moreover, Lupine has a dark side since he is secretly a werewolf, which adds to the character a completely fascinating dimension.



Warner Bros. David Thewlis, perfect as Professor Lupine



In 2001, at NY PostWilliams himself reflected on this missed opportunity: “There are a few roles that I would have liked to play, but they refused the American actors. Maybe someday, if [Harry] comes to Yale to become president “.

Alas, the comic died in 2014, and he will never have the luck to play either in Fantastic Beasts (which allows itself to hire American actors) or the future Harry Potter series.

We had met David Thewlis, who had shared with us his favorite scene from the cinema: