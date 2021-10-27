When you’re a fan of a series, you tend to give your opinion in a strong way. When LeBron James talks about the end of the “Squid Game” series, we can already feel the crisp record falling into our arms. Spoiler, the creator of the show has not validated his film criticism.

Even if you are not addicted to the series or familiar with Netflix, you will inevitably have heard of Squid Game in the fall of 2021. A sensation series of the re-entry on the platform at the big N, the show attracted nearly 111 million viewers according to the latest estimates. So we start with a big piece and a series that will inevitably liven up discussions among enthusiasts. What link with the NBA will you tell us? Not much except that some players are following the outcome of the first season with enthusiasm. This is particularly the case of LeBron James, the star of the Lakers. While he had just finished his press conference and passed the baton to Anthony Davis, the King could not help but quickly talk about it with his sidekick. Some reporters quietly left the microphones on and they managed to learn that the King had not appreciated the end of the show. Necessarily, given the aura of the native of Ohio and the notoriety of Squid Game, the criticism (not public but not necessarily very hidden) has taken on a considerable scale and it has reached the ears of the creator of the series, Hwang Dong- hyuk. The least we can say is that he didn’t like it.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” LeBron James is cool and he can say whatever he wants. I respect that. I’m really grateful that he watched the entire show but I won’t change my ending. This is my end. If he has his own end in mind and she satisfies him, he could make his own sequel. I would go see her and maybe then send a message saying: I liked the whole show except the end. “

You’re Not Dreaming, so what was supposed to be a simple chat between two series junkies took on media importance and obviously everyone turned to the King upon seeing Hwang’s response. Unsurprisingly, the cyborg probably did not expect such a sequence and he preferred to laugh about it on his Twitter account.

This can’t be real right ?? !! I hope not 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IGbqEvFGud – LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

Finally, a lot of ado about not much and we doubt that this story really dates. One will resume his quest for a new ring while the other will undoubtedly take advantage of this publicity (unintentional?) To panic the audience a little more. In short, not enough to whip a cat!





LeBron James did not like the end of Squid Game and this is news that we could have found on AlloCiné. The creator of the show threw some of his truths to the King and this beautiful little world will quickly forget all this story, we move on …

Text source: Yahoo Sports