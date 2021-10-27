HBO Max streaming platform kicks off gradual launch in Europe by first offering services in Scandinavia, Spain and Andorra

The American streaming platform HBO Max, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, kicked off its gradual launch in Europe, first offering its services in Scandinavia, Spain and Andorra. This new offer arrives in a market already particularly crowded on the Old Continent, where Netflix, Disney +, Amazon prime Video and Apple are present. But HBO Max has good arguments in its catalog: spin-off of “Game of Thrones”, sequel to “Sex and the City”, Warner films available six weeks after their theatrical release.

To bait the barge in these six countries where the HBO offer was already present since 2012 for Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland and 2016 for Spain and Andorra, HBO Max offers an annual subscription for the equivalent of eight month of subscription, representing a “saving of 30%”. HBO Max will be billed monthly at 89 crowns (8.80 euros) in Sweden and Norway, 79 crowns (10.5 euros) in Denmark and 8.99 euros in Spain and Finland. And in addition the first month: it launches a special promotion which lasts thirty days: a reduction of 50% on the monthly price of the subscription, according to a press release from the group.





While the HBO brand is aimed at a rather targeted and demanding audience, Max targets a mass market. In Spain, HBO Max will broadcast in 2022 its first animated series “made in Spain” with “Pobre Diablo” (poor devil). Its main character Stans is a boy convinced that he is the Antichrist: his dream is to sing and dance in a Broadway musical … After these six countries, 21 more will follow next year: in Central Europe and in the East where HBO already has services, but also in seven countries where it was not previously present, such as the Netherlands and Turkey.

In some large European countries, the American group has entered into distribution agreements with major audiovisual players, which prevents it from launching this new streaming offer. Namely in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, where HBO is in partnership with the telecommunications company Sky until 2025, but also in France, where it has exclusive agreements with the bouquet of dedicated channels OCS series and cinema, owned by the French telecoms giant Orange, until 2023.