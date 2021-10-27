“He negotiated a pass with the girl” (VIDEO)

The case caused a stir on Wednesday, October 27. On Tuesday evening, Paris Saint Germain midfielder Ander Herrera was allegedly assaulted while driving through Bois de Boulogne. The player of Spanish origin was allegedly the victim of a pick-pocketing in his car by a transsexual prostitute, while he was stopped at a red light in the Bois de Boulogne to return home. Without violence, the footballer would have had his wallet and his cell phone stolen, then would have negotiated with his interlocutor. After this episode, the 32-year-old footballer quickly alerted the police.

The team of “Touche pas à mon poste” returned this evening to this news item. Invited to discuss this case, the former police officer Bruno Pomart did not hide his doubts about the veracity of what was reported to the police. “The story seems a little wobbly, but hey, to be continued … “, he said.





Also a guest of the show, Samantha, a prostitute in the Bois de Boulogne, does not believe at all in this version of the facts. “No prostitute works near a fire. It can cause accidents or pileup“Samantha said at first. She then explained how what must have happened in reality.”He negotiated a pass with the girl. He did the keke, ‘I’m a footballer, I’m pissed off’, he pulled out a fifty-ball bill but he had to open the wallet and what had to happen, I think“, Samantha summarized. And to explain the alleged gesture of the prostitute.”It’s human, we don’t work a lot, it’s a hassle at the moment“.

