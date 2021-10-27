Health. In Lyon, a company has created a “super mouse” to fight against Covid-19

The Lyon-based company genOway announced on Monday that it had designed a transgenic laboratory mouse to reproduce “as faithfully as possible” the most serious symptoms, in humans, of an infection with SARS-CoV2 and other types of coronavirus.

Since the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic, many researchers in genetics and immunology have embarked on a race for the “super mouse”, in order to effectively test treatments and vaccines.

Nine genetic modifications

The “research model” announced by genOway includes “no less than nine genetic modifications, in order to reproduce as closely as possible the effects on humans of a Sars-Cov2 infection”, says Kader Thiam, Vice-President of Innovation at the company, in a press release.

“The other advantage of this model is that it will be adaptable to all types of virus mutations and to other viruses of the coronavirus family,” he adds.

Sars-Cov2 infects humans via several receptors expressed on epithelial cells (found in the skin or internal mucous membranes) and immune cells. The “Ace2” receiver is the best known.





Models consisting in replacing this, in mice, by a “humanized” Ace2 receptor have been developed. But the animal did not develop symptoms comparable to those produced by Covid-19 in humans, due to the lack of infection of its immune cells, according to genOway.

“Cytokine storm”

The innovation of the Lyon company, founded 20 years ago, consisted in genetically modifying one of the rodent models in its catalog, endowed with a complete and functional human immune system, so that it is permissive to coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV2.

Objective: that it reacts “in the same way as a patient would react to an infection, a vaccine or a treatment”, assures the biotech listed on the Stock Exchange. Until the famous “cytokine storm”, a massive inflammatory phenomenon observed in severe forms of Covid-19.

This mouse model – “the only one on the market” according to Alexandre Fraichard, the CEO of genOway – will be produced in a large-scale platform that the company launched in January after investing two million euros.