    Heavy penalty for Kadewere, Hakimi not spared

    Matchday 11 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Olympique de Marseille – Paris Saint-Germain on October 24, 2021

    In view of the incidents that occurred during the Olympique de Marseille – Paris Saint-Germain match (11th matchday in Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP decided to put the case under investigation. The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report.

    ————–

    EXCLUSIONS

    LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

    Three games of suspension

    Tino KADEWERE (Olympique Lyonnais)

    Two games of suspension

    Sébastien CORCHIA (FC Nantes)

    Johan GASTIEN (Clermont Foot 63)

    Two suspension matches including one suspended match

    Achraf HAKIMI (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Jean ONANA (FC Girondins de Bordeaux)

    A suspension match

    Andreaw GRAVILLON (Stade de Reims)

    A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Champions Trophy) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at midnight.

    Julien LAPORTE (FC Lorient)

    Jonas MARTIN (Stade Rennais FC)

    Téji SAVANIER (Montpellier Hérault SC)

    Jorge SAMPAOLI (Olympique de Marseille) – Actor on the bench

    Matchday 11 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: RC Lens – FC Metz on October 24, 2021

    Exclusion of Mr. Benoît TAVENOT, assistant coach of FC Metz

    Three suspension matches including a suspended match, bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

    The sanction takes effect immediately.

    LEAGUE 2 BKT

    A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 2 BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at midnight.


    Steve AMBRI (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard)

    Gédéon KALULU (AC Ajaccio)

    Matchday 12 of Ligue 2 BKT: Valenciennes FC – USL Dunkerque on October 16, 2021

    Behavior and post-match comments of Mr. Eddy ZDZIECH, President of Valenciennes FC

    Three matches of suspension from the bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

    The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

    Post-match statement by Mr. Eddy DUQUESNOY, manager of Valenciennes FC

    Six matches of suspension from the bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

    The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

    ————–

    CARTON REMOVAL

    LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

    Matchday 10 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Paris Saint-Germain – Angers SCO on October 15, 2021

    Request to withdraw the yellow card inflicted on Pierrick CAPELLE, Angers SCO player

    After viewing the images and the referee’s report, the Disciplinary Commission decides to withdraw the yellow card.


