her daughter, Stella, is stunningly beautiful in this rare fashion photo… Her father’s doppelganger

Stella Belmondo is a lovely 18 year old girl. Jean-Paul Belmondo’s daughter appears in a rare photo taken earlier this year. Made by a great photographer, the portrait shows her beauty and how much she looks like her father.

Jean-Paul Belmondo had four children, Paul, Patricia and Florence, born from his union with Elodie Constantin. In 2003, born Stella, a little girl born from her marriage to Natty Tardivel. Now 18 years old, the girl stands out for her beauty. Photographer François Darmigny, author of numerous magazine covers and film posters, was able to immortalize the time of a shoot during which Simon Stromboni, make up artist, was in charge of the makeover. The latter unveiled the portrait of Stella which had been produced earlier, when we learned of the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo. What to show his support for the young girl in this terrible ordeal.





Stella Belmondo appears sublime in this photo taken during the year 2021. Looking in front of the camera, she lets appear a calm expression and takes a glamorous and nonchalant pose by bringing her hair back. On the look side, she appears wearing a strapless top that reveals her shoulders.

Golden hair, green eyes, tanned skin and very little make-up… The young girl shows herself from a clean angle, without any overload or frills. A pure jewel that has everything of a model.

Stella, a gift from heaven, a ray of sunshine

Jean-Paul Belmondo was full of praise for his youngest daughter, whom he nicknamed his “sun”. She was born in 2003, when the actor is recovering from a stroke …

