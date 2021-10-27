Hérault: why DJ plomberie, the YouTube channel of the most famous plumber in France was deleted?

Youtube star plumber David Juanes from Hérault had his channel deleted after an incident during a live performance. He hopes he can get his account back and explains what happened.

David Juanes has become, in two years, the most famous plumber in France. His channel DJ plumbing has more than 17 million views and he had over 130,000 subscribers in May, when we met him. But this Sunday, October 24, his channel disappeared.

And if his account was deleted, it was because of a malicious follower. He decided to address his fans via his Instagram account, relayed on Youtube by a partner account, to throw a bottle into the sea and explain what happened.

A pornographic image

Indeed, David Juanes regularly organizes lives on his channel. He uses StreamYard, a software that allows him to bring in subscribers who participate in the live. But during a live, a person connected to the live, showing on his shared screen, instead of his face, a pornographic image, “very very explicit”, specifies David Juanes.





“It took me two seconds to remove it from the image and the Youtube robot detected that and they deleted my channel”, explains a little desperate David Juanes on his Instagram account.

A new channel to explain yourself

The most famous plumber in France is now hoping for a contact at Youtube, in order to be able to justify the incident beyond his control.

Finally, this Tuesday, October 26, DJ plomberie recreated a channel called “DJ plomberie back”, on which he posted an 8-minute video in which he explains the situation. He also wonders about the intentions of the Internet user who shared this image on his channel.

“For three days, I have not heard from Youtube”, explains the plumber who hopes to recover his channel. “In the future I will recover all my videos”, thanks to a fan who kept them all, indicates David Juanes, who thanks this subscriber, who saves him thousands of hours of work. Thus, if ever he does not manage to recover his DJ Plomberie channel, his fans can at least continue to follow him on this new account.